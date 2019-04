Bak, a K9 patroller with the Fort Worth Police Department, died April 23, 2019.

A K9 patroller who had been a part of the Fort Worth Police Department for three years died Tuesday.

FWPD tweeted photos of Bak, who suffered from Systemic Lupus Erythematosis.

Weather Alert LIVE RADAR: Flash Flood Watch in Effect

He was born May 14, 2014 and joined the police team April 14, 2016.