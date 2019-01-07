Juvenile Girl Charged With Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Juvenile Girl Charged With Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting

Dallas police are looking for accomplices in shooting, robbery

    A juvenile has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting of an unidentified male in Dallas Sunday morning.

    Investigators said Sunday officers were called to a shooting on the 3100 block of Valley Meadow Drive at about 10:45 a.m. where they found a Latin man in an apartment complex parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    Dallas police said Monday they'd taken a juvenile suspect into custody and that she refused to give a statement to investigators. The girl, whose name will not be released due to her age, was taken before a judge before being transferred to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged.

    Police told NBC 5 the charge of capital murder was applied because there may have been items taken during the fatal shooting, elevating the charge from murder to capital murder.

    Detectives believe there were other individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

