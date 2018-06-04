A Justin man's search for an old war buddy has ended. Jim Garvin set out to find out what happened to a man he served with in Vietnam, after a recent reunion of fellow soldiers. That search – for "Louisiana" -- has a bittersweet ending.

Garvin's search began with just a nickname and a photo.

"Initially, I thought this search for 'Louisiana' was for me," Garvin said. "I wanted some closure."

Garvin had one photo of the man, with whom he served in the Army between 1970 and 1971. At that reunion, in Florida, he and others he served with began to wonder about the man, and what had happened to him.

Garvin and the others recorded a video, which was viewed close to four million times. A Facebook post about the search was shared 167,000 times.

"We've had a wonderful outpouring from across the nation," Garvin said.

With so much help, over the weekend Garvin was finally able to identify his friend. It turns out that "Louisiana" was actually from California. His name: Harold Thomas, of San Jose. Relatives said Thomas was a roofer who loved his mom, and his motorcycle.

"One of the older men in the group that he rode motorcycles with thought 'Louisiana' spoke with a southern accent,” Garvin recalls. "And he just laid that moniker on him and it stuck."

When he began his search, Garvin was driven by the desire to shake the hand of the man who fellow soldiers remembered so fondly. To welcome him home.

"I regret that I waited so long to begin the search," he said.

In speaking with the man's sisters -- Garvin also learned that Harold Thomas suffered a heart attack, and died, in 2015. Despite that -- he realized that so many people cared about his search.

"They do have pride in our Vietnam veterans and there's a pride in our country," he said. "That's a positive message to me, and the men I served with."

Garvin said several members of Thomas's family have expressed their appreciation for his search. He said they plan to attend the next reunion of soldiers from the unit, which is planned for North Texas next spring.

Garvin said his search for "Louisiana" may just be the beginning. There are at least 40 other fellow soldiers he now hopes to find.

"It really is a pretty incredible story," he said.