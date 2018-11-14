If you wish to donate to help those who have been impacted, NBC 5 and Red Cross are combining forces to help with immediate necessities such as food and shelter. Visit www.redcross.org/donate to help.
The wildfires plaguing parts of California has an estimated reach of more than 230,000 acres, but exactly how big is that?
To get a better idea of the massiveness of these wildfires, this interactive map below gives readers a chance to see how big the fires are compared to any city in the United States and the world.
The Camp Fire wildfires has been estimated to be 201 square miles as of Tuesday, Nov. 13 and the Woolsey wildfires is estimated to be 156 square miles.
Here are some comparisons to cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas and other cities in Texas.
Dallas:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
Fort Worth:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
Denton:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
McKinney:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
Plano:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
Austin:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey Comparison
Waco:
Camp Fire comparison
Woolsey comparison
Gov. Greg Abbott announced more than 200 Texas firefighters have been deployed to aid in the firefighting efforts in California including members of the Fort Worth and Frisco fire departments.
