The most destructive wildfire in state history continued to burn Sunday night in Northern California, while other blazes burned in other parts of the state. There are now 31 confirmed deaths and more than 200 people unaccounted for in the Camp and Woolsey fires.More than 4,000 firefighters are currently on the ground and more are on the way, including teams from across the state of Texas. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

If you wish to donate to help those who have been impacted, NBC 5 and Red Cross are combining forces to help with immediate necessities such as food and shelter. Visit www.redcross.org/donate to help.

The wildfires plaguing parts of California has an estimated reach of more than 230,000 acres, but exactly how big is that?

To get a better idea of the massiveness of these wildfires, this interactive map below gives readers a chance to see how big the fires are compared to any city in the United States and the world.

The Camp Fire wildfires has been estimated to be 201 square miles as of Tuesday, Nov. 13 and the Woolsey wildfires is estimated to be 156 square miles.

Here are some comparisons to cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas and other cities in Texas.

Dallas:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

Fort Worth:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

Denton:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

McKinney:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

Plano:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

Austin:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey Comparison

Waco:

Camp Fire comparison

Woolsey comparison

Gov. Greg Abbott announced more than 200 Texas firefighters have been deployed to aid in the firefighting efforts in California including members of the Fort Worth and Frisco fire departments.

