A jury was set to begin deliberations Monday in the trial of Charles Dean Bryant, accused of murdering a Texas Woman’s University student two years ago – just hours after the two met at an off-campus bar.

Defense attorneys argue the victim died during “kinky” sex.

Charles Dean Bryant, 31, of Haslet, is charged with murdering Jacqueline Vandagriff, 24. Her burned and dismembered body was discovered in a Grapevine park in September 2016.

Bryant’s attorney, Glynis McGinty, said he panicked after she died during consensual sex and is guilty only of tampering with evidence by hiding her body.

Day Two of Trial of Man Accused of Killing TWU Student

Vandagriff, of Frisco, was studying nutrition at TWU.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Lucas Allen said Vandagriff was on a good path in life until it was cut short the night she met Bryant.

Surveillance video played for the jury showed the couple at two bars near the University of North Texas. Police later traced Vandagriff's cell phone to near Bryant's Haslet home.

Bryant faces separate child pornography charges. When investigators looked through his phone in the murder investigation, they said they found pornographic images of minors.