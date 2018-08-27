Jury to Begin Deliberation in Roy Oliver Trial

Attorneys representing Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs police officer facing a murder charge in the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, rested their case Friday morning. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

Roy Oliver Jury Sent Home for the Weekend Before Deliberations Begin Monday

The jury in the murder trial of Roy Oliver, a former Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, will begin deliberations Monday morning.

Monday morning, attorneys will make closing arguments and the decision will be in the hands of the jurors.

Judge Brandon Birmingham sent the jury home for the weekend, telling jurors they had a lot to process before beginning deliberations.

Roy Oliver Testimony on Jordan Edwards Shooting

Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver testifies, answers questions about what took place the night Jordan Edward was shot and killed. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

During the trial Oliver took the witness stand in his own defense. During testimony, Oliver said he had no option but to use lethal force when he fired into a moving vehicle carrying five teenagers in April 2017, killing Edwards.

Oliver testified he feared for a fellow officer’s safety and fired. That officer, Tyler Gross, testified that he did not fear for his life as the vehicle went by and that he never felt the need to fire his weapon.