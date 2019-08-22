Investigators for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said a wrong way driver caused a deadly crash along Interstate 20 in Duncanville Saturday. Officers said the driver of a Nissan Armada was going eastbound in the westbound lanes Saturday. They said that driver sideswiped a vehicle, which caused that driver to spin out of control and slam into a third vehicle. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

A man who was driving the wrong way on I-20 in Duncanville, causing a deadly crash, has been found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Investigators say Guillermo Saurez was going eastbound in the westbound lanes in April of 2018. Officers said Saurez sideswiped a vehicle, which caused that driver to spin out of control and slam into a third vehicle.

Police said Saurez then hit a fourth vehicle head-on. The fourth vehicle then ran into a semi-truck, which caused the semi to jackknife and slam into the center median. Saurez's car then burst into flames.

Suarez was charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, online records show. A Dallas County jury found him guilty on the charges. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

The driver of the fourth vehicle that Saurez hit head on died in the crash.