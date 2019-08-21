Investigators allege Christopher Revill (right) intended to kill his ex-girlfriend Typhenie Johnson (left), who was last seen outside the Post Oak East Apartments on Tristan Lane in East Fort Worth on October 10, 2016.

Jurors will soon deliberate in the trial against a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished closing arguments just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the trial against Christopher Revill.

Investigators allege Revill intended to kill his ex-girlfriend Typhenie Johnson, who was last seen outside the Post Oak East Apartments on Tristan Lane in East Fort Worth on October 10, 2016.

Johnson has never been found. Prosecutors say Revill was the only person with both motive and opportunity to kidnap Johnson.

"If want to know the truth of things, you have to look at the big picture," the prosecutor said.

During closing arguments, the state described the relationship between Revill and Johnson as "possessive and obsessive" pointing to the hundreds of photos he had of her on his phone and text messages.

Prosecutors say Revill was also never able to explain blood on his clothing and a tear in his shirt on the night of Johnson’s disappearance, claiming he also lied on several occasions regarding his whereabouts.

However, a defense attorney for Revill told the jurors mere presence at a scene does not equate to evidence. Some of the text messages introduced in court were taken out of context, his attorney argued.

She argued if the jurors were "not sure", then they must find Revill not guilty of aggravated kidnapping.

"Don't let this case be another statistic," Revill's attorney said. "The state has failed to prove their case."

