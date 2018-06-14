A middle school counselor in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District has been arrested by police for a relationship with a student, according to police.

Shannon Hathaway, 33, turned herself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on Thursday. She was charged with the offense of improper relationship between educator and student.

Police in Bedford said on May 9 they were made aware of allegations against Shannon Hathaway and a former student of Harwood Junior High School.

Investigators said Hathaway, who was a counselor at Harwood, had a relationship in the 2016-17 school year with a 17-year-old male student who was in the ninth grade and attended the school.

Hathaway was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and held on a $5,000 bond.