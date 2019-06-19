Juneteenth Celebrations in North Texas

Wednesday commemorates Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

It was originally celebrated on June 19, the day that Union soldiers in 1865 told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

Celebrations in North Texas include music, food and historical presentations.

Arlington

On Monday June 24, the Texas Rangers and the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce host the 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Globe Life Park.

"Our Juneteenth Celebration will provide an historical educational environment and boundless opportunities for many of our local entrepreneurs to cultivate lasting relationships with leaders, decision makers, successful business owners, and community stakeholders. Ultimately, this event can lead to real contracting opportunities to grow their businesses," according to EventBrite. Go here for more information.

Dallas

The Annual Hamilton Park Juneteenth Parade and Festival at the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center is set for June 22. The parade will start at 10 a.m. followed by a festival. Go here for details.

On Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, there will be a free family-friendly celebration with food, fun and more. There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new MLK Fresh Food Distribution Center, sponsored by Leadership Dallas. Go here for more information.

A free concert and celebration from the Dallas Historical Society by Historian Donald Payton and a performance by The South Dallas Concert Choir on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Go here for more information.

Jazz at the Muse Juneteenth Jazz Jam presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters is set for June 21 and 22. Go here for more information.

On June 22, the Juneteenth Jubilee at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library will celebrate the historic day with music, dance, and a special guest lecture by Dr. Deborah Plant. Go here for details.

Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth's Juneteenth Celebration will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the north plaza of City Hall at 200 Texas St.

Festivities include a presentation about the history of the Juneteenth flag, and the program, "Styles Through the Years…Expressions of Freedom" will chronicle the history and evolution of African American hair and headwear with an outdoor style-show program.

Participants can bring a lunch, or purchase food from nearby food trucks, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

At the Tandy Lecture Hall of the Fort Worth Public Library's Central Branch, local historian Gayle Hanson will give a special presentation about Juneteenth, providing context on reasons why it's celebrated and how the holiday has evolved over the years. This presentation is free and will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at 500 W. Third St.

Hanson is a historian, genealogist and lecturer who also serves as the librarian/archivist of the Texas Prince Hall Wilbert M. Curtis Library Museum.

Irving

A networking event Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. will be hosted by the African American Resource Groups from top companies in Irving. The event includes food, entertainment, raffles and a community service achievement award presentation. Go here for more information.

Watauga

The mayor of Watauga is set to proclaim June 19, 2019 as Juneteenth.

"June 19th has been celebrated by the African-American community for over 150 years in the South and Southwest. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the name given to emancipation day by African-Americans in Texas," the city said in a Facebook post.

The post continued, "In recognition of the importance of this day to African-Americans, the Watauga Mayor, Art Miner, will be issuing a Proclamation declaring the 19th of June as JUNETEENTH in Watauga during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the lobby of Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148. All interested parties are invited to attend."

