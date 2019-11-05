Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro was in Iowa this weekend, and political reporter Julie Fine spend time with him on the road, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate, Julian Castro, is narrowing the focus of his campaign to Iowa, Nevada and Texas. The campaign will lay off staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina to focus on those three key states, according to his campaign.

The Castro campaign recently launched a new ad in Iowa. NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine was in Iowa with Castro, a former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, in August, where he talked about the importance of the state.

"Iowa is the first state, and so you do have to do well here. If you don't do well here, then, you know, it is hard to maintain any kind of momentum going forward," Castro said on Aug. 12.

"In pushing to keep Secretary Castro's critical voice in this race, our campaign, like many others, will make adjustments in staffing and resources," Castro's national press secretary Sawyer Hackett said. "This race is shifting as we speak, and Julian will continue to be fearless and defy expectations by making the most of our resources."

Castro announced new endorsements from eight Texas state representatives and one Texas state senator. The campaign is looking to hire a Texas state director.

The campaign recently announced a fundraising haul of more than $1 million in October. Castro has the number of donors necessary to qualify for the November debate, but he has not yet qualified in by the Democratic National Committee's polling requirements.

To make the stage in November, a candidate must poll at 3% in four different polls, national or single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada, or poll at 5% or more in two different single-state polls from the same four states.

The campaign said if Castro does not make the debate, he has no plans to drop out of the race.