Defense attorney Andrew Wilkerson enters the courtroom after a break in the assault trial of Edward Thomas at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. Inset - Wilkerson's mugshot.

The defense attorney for the man accused of beating Muhlaysia Booker spent spent some time in jail Thursday after being found in contempt of court.

Andrew Wilkerson is representing Edward Thomas, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the April 12 attack at a Dallas apartment complex, which was captured on viral video.

State District Judge Hector Garza gave Wilkerson 14 days in jail and a $500 fine after finding him in contempt for "continued outbursts." He was released Thursday afternoon after paying a $500 fine, jail records showed.

Testimony in the trial continues Friday.

Verbal Clashes in Transgender Assault Trial

The trial of a man accused of assaulting a transgender woman in Dallas began with tense moments in the courtroom.

Within 45 minutes of the start of testimony on Wednesday, Garza sent the jury out of the room twice during squabbles with Wilkerson, who had argued with the judge over defense objections that were overruled and prosecution objections that were sustained.