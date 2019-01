After fighting in court for more than two decades, more than 8,000 current and former Dallas police and firefighters will soon see some cash.

On Friday, a judge gave final approval to the $173 million settlement announced with the city last year in a lawsuit over back pay.

It was a deal for the city too, because it could have cost taxpayers about a billion dollars.

Employees will split the money with their lawyers in a formula based on years of service.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera