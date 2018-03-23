Jonni Hare Shares the Moment She Learned Christina Morris Was Found

For the first time since Christina Morris's remains were found, her mother, Jonni Hare, is sharing the pain of her loss in a one-on-one interview.
Hare says she knew instantly when she got a call from police that it was her daughter found in a field in Anna earlier this month.
Hare has received calls about remains being found before, but she said this time was different.
“I had a gut-wrenching feeling that I’ve never had before,” she recalled.
Hare says it wasn't from police that she first learned a construction worker had stumbled upon bones.
“I saw a picture of her skull that was accidentally posted on Facebook,” she said. “I saw my daughter in that picture… I had a pretty bad 15, 20 minutes because I happened to be inside of a store shopping.”
Hare said she knew instantly but the moment we all knew was when Hare and close friends arrived at the scene with flowers.
“It was the most horrific, heartbreaking feeling that I’ve ever felt in my life,” she said.
“I gagged multiple times,” she continued.
Hare says she has no desire to return to the site anytime soon.
Immediately after the discovery, they formed a small memorial at the spot where remains were found.
It included flowers, a cross and a stuffed animal of a giraffe, Christina’s favorite animal.
The days following the discovery, Hare says were the worst of her life.
She says she wrote a letter to Enrique Arochi, the man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping Christina.
“I told him it would be the last letter because I know he knows she's been found,” she said.
Hare says Arochi should face a murder charge but not the death penalry.
“He needs to go to sleep every single night and see my daughter's face, and what he did to her, and live that nightmare in his pathetic life the rest of his life. Plain and simple,” she said.
In spite of all she's been through, Hare is determined to triumph over tragedy.
“I have put myself very hard into work. That's helped,” she said.
She says she finds joy in the little things in life and has no doubt that one day she'll see Christina again.
“It brings me peace that when I look at the sky every night it's a little brighter. Why? Because it has the most precious angel that you could ever ask for up there,” Hare said.
A murder charge could be filed against Arochi.
As for Christina, how she died is still not known. Her remains are still with the Collin County Medical Examiner.
She'll be buried in Allen. Her family is planning a public memorial.