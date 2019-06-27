Celebrate Independence Day with NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and KLUV 98.7 at "Red, White & Boom on the Bridge." (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

The event on July 3 begins at 6 p.m. and will feature music, food and fireworks along the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge, the Felix Lozada Sr. Gateway and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge which will be closed to traffic during the event.

In the map below you can see the parking spots available as well as ride service dropoff and pickup locations.

You can bring the whole family out to the free event, and see the Storm Fleet as well as meet some of the NBC 5 & Telemundo 39 Weather Experts.

The evening of fun ends with fireworks lighting up the Dallas skyline.

Red, White & Boom on the Bridge

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Spur 366, Dallas, TX 75000

More: KLUV Radio