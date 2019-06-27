Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Along with KLUV 98.7 for 'Red, White & Boom on the Bridge' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Along with KLUV 98.7 for 'Red, White & Boom on the Bridge'

The event along the Trinity River in Dallas is free

Published Jun 27, 2019 at 4:50 PM | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Red, White & Boom on the Bridge

    Celebrate Independence Day with NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and KLUV 98.7 at "Red, White & Boom on the Bridge." (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    Celebrate Independence Day with NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and KLUV 98.7 at "Red, White & Boom on the Bridge."

    The event on July 3 begins at 6 p.m. and will feature music, food and fireworks along the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge, the Felix Lozada Sr. Gateway and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge which will be closed to traffic during the event.

    In the map below you can see the parking spots available as well as ride service dropoff and pickup locations.

    You can bring the whole family out to the free event, and see the Storm Fleet as well as meet some of the NBC 5 & Telemundo 39 Weather Experts.

    The evening of fun ends with fireworks lighting up the Dallas skyline.

    Red, White & Boom on the Bridge
    Wednesday, July 3, 2019
    6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
    Spur 366, Dallas, TX 75000

    More: KLUV Radio

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices