Former Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy Toby Bryce Allison, inset, is accused of sexual assault of a child.

A newly appointed Johnson County deputy has been fired after being arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials with the sheriff's department said a citizen came forward Aug. 14 and reported the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl.

An internal investigation was initiated with the help of the Texas Rangers and Deputy Toby Bryce Allison, 23, was placed on administrative leave.

During the investigation, the sheriff's department conducted a forensic interview of the alleged victim and her family and received more information about the reported incident.

On Friday, Allison was fired and arrested at the sheriff's office. He was then arraigned with bond set at $100,000.

It's not clear if Allison, who is facing a first-degree felony, has obtained an attorney.