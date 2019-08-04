Johnson County Inmates Arrested Quickly After Escape

William Bates (L) and Patrick Strong (R), inmates of LaSalle Corrections Facility in Johnson County escaped Friday afternoon but were quickly apprehended.

Two Johnson County inmates escaped Friday evening, but were quickly apprehended, sheriff's deputies say.

William Bates, 58, and Patrick Strong, 48, escaped LaSalle Corrections Facility in Johnson County, prompting a lockdown early Friday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the perimeter fence had been cut.

The escape prompted a manhunt for the men, with numerous local agencies in adjoining counties on the look-out.

Approximately an hour later, officials said Bates was found and arrested at a house in the 3300 block of County Road 911 by Johnson County deputies.

Strong was found just after midnight at a house in the 1700 Block of County Road 320 in Glen Rose and arrested by Johnson County deputies, officials said.

According to officials, both inmates were placed back in the Johnson County Jail, housed in a secure single cell under close observation.

Bates was originally arrested on three counts of burglary.

Strong was originally arrested on possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson County officials said additional charges involving the escape were still pending.