Johnson County Inmates Arrested Quickly After Escape - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Johnson County Inmates Arrested Quickly After Escape

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Johnson County Inmates Arrested Quickly After Escape
    NBC 5 News/ Johnson County
    William Bates (L) and Patrick Strong (R), inmates of LaSalle Corrections Facility in Johnson County escaped Friday afternoon but were quickly apprehended.

    Two Johnson County inmates escaped Friday evening, but were quickly apprehended, sheriff's deputies say.

    William Bates, 58, and Patrick Strong, 48, escaped LaSalle Corrections Facility in Johnson County, prompting a lockdown early Friday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the perimeter fence had been cut.

    The escape prompted a manhunt for the men, with numerous local agencies in adjoining counties on the look-out.

    Approximately an hour later, officials said Bates was found and arrested at a house in the 3300 block of County Road 911 by Johnson County deputies.

    Pictures: Victims of Mass Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Remembered at Vigil

    [NATL] Pictures: Victims of Mass Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Remembered at Vigil
    John Minchillo/AP

    Strong was found just after midnight at a house in the 1700 Block of County Road 320 in Glen Rose and arrested by Johnson County deputies, officials said.

    According to officials, both inmates were placed back in the Johnson County Jail, housed in a secure single cell under close observation.

    Bates was originally arrested on three counts of burglary.

    Strong was originally arrested on possession of a controlled substance.

    Johnson County officials said additional charges involving the escape were still pending.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices