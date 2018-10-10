John Wiley Price Compares Trump to Hitler in Mail Ad Urging Dallas Voters to Support Democrats - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
John Wiley Price Compares Trump to Hitler in Mail Ad Urging Dallas Voters to Support Democrats

Price is not up for re-election until 2020

By Julieta Chiquillo - The Dallas Morning News

Published 59 minutes ago

    Ken Kalthoff, NBC 5 News
    John Wiley Price, left, walks into court.

    Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is playing the Nazi card.

    In a mail ad sent to his constituents, Price juxtaposed pictures of Adolf Hitler and President Donald Trump, comparing the two point by point. The ad, which features Price’s smiling face on the back and a list of polling places, calls on people to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 6 election.

    Dallas County Republican Party chairwoman Missy Shorey, who is married to a Jewish man, called the mailer "pathetic and disgusting" and called on Price to apologize.

    "I'm trying not to throw up in my mouth," she said. "This is a perfect example of the lies, deceit and depth of how low elected Democrats will go to scare and deceive voters."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

