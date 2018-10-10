Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is playing the Nazi card.

In a mail ad sent to his constituents, Price juxtaposed pictures of Adolf Hitler and President Donald Trump, comparing the two point by point. The ad, which features Price’s smiling face on the back and a list of polling places, calls on people to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 6 election.

Dallas County Republican Party chairwoman Missy Shorey, who is married to a Jewish man, called the mailer "pathetic and disgusting" and called on Price to apologize.

"I'm trying not to throw up in my mouth," she said. "This is a perfect example of the lies, deceit and depth of how low elected Democrats will go to scare and deceive voters."

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.