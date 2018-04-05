In this July 13, 2016, file photo, WWE star, actor and TV host John Cena walks the red carpet.

WWE's John Cena still drives the 1989 Jeep he bought with his first professional wrestling paycheck.

He caught the acting bug and his new Universal movie "Blockers" debuts nationwide on Friday.

Cena, 40, calls the red Jeep Wrangler his "baby." He has added features, like lifted tires, and a brush guard.



"This is one I'll never get rid of," Cena said in a YouTube episode of the series "John Cena: Auto Geek."

"Dollar for dollar, this one has given me far and away the most joy," he says in the video. "And, this is one that I'll never get rid of."