From Dallas, Florida Father Talks to Children Escaping School Shooting

Joel Leffler, the father of two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, talked with NBC News from Dallas Wednesday. Leffler was in North Texas on business and talked with his children by phone as they escaped the school. (Published Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018)

Joel Leffler, the father of two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, talked with NBC News from Dallas Wednesday. See More