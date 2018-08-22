The is the first year that Dallas ISD is providing its own transportation for students. They are looking to hire several bus drivers.

School has already begun, but the Dallas Independent School District is still looking to hire several bus drivers.

The DISD will hold a job fair on Saturday, August 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The district said they are looking to hire about 100 bus drivers, and will also have positions for MPV drivers and bus monitors.

The fair will be happening at 5151 Samuell Blvd, Dallas.

You should bring your driver's license and if you're a current district employee, bring your employee ID card.

If you have any other questions, call 972-925-4227.