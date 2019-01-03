Grab that lost shaker of salt, because Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band have announced they will return to a long, lost concert venue in 2019: Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Since 2007, Buffett and his trop-rock troupe has played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco nearly every year. Exceptions include a stop in 2012 at the outdoor amphitheater in Fair Park (which is today called Dos Equis Pavilion) and no North Texas show at all in 2018. (In 2014, Buffett also played a special show at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth, but he made an appearance at Toyota Stadium as well.)

Read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.