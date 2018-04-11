Jewels Belonging to Late Rita Clements Up for Auction

Jewels belonging to the former first lady of Texas, Rita Clements, are going up for auction.

Christie's is auctioning 14 pieces that once belonged to the late Clements.

The collection includes necklaces, earrings, brooches and rings featuring diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, pearls and more.

The most notable item is a 17-carat diamond ring and eternity band. Watch @nbcdfw today at 11 am and 4 pm for a special feature on this gorgeous diamond ring from the Collection of Rita Clements which will be sold at @christiesinc to benefit the @thehockadayschool 💍@katyblakeynbc5 @caperaryan @christiesjewels @angechen100 #texasjewels #ritaclements #texascollection #texasconnectsus A post shared by Christie's Dallas (@christiesdallas) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:00am PDT You can see more of the ring here.



Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hockaday School in Dallas where Clements attended as a boarding student and graduated from in 1949.

Christie's estimates the diamond ring and band will sell between $350,000 to $550,000.

Clements jewels will be auctioned off during Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale in New York on April 17th.

Rita Crocker Clements, widow of late Texas Governor Bill Clements, died Saturday morning. She was 86 years old, Saturday January 6, 2017.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Rita Crocker Clements was born in 1931 in Newton, Kansas.

A passionate life-long Republican, Clements was a fixture in local and national politics and devoted her life to many charitable and civic causes. She married Bill Clements in 1975, and served as the First Lady of Texas from 1979 until 1983 and again from 1987-1991.

She died in January at the age of 87.