Jesuit Dallas Closed Tuesday and Wednesday Due to Flu

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of a flu outbreak.

All on-campus activities are canceled to allow time for staff to disinfect campus spaces.

Experts say that this year's flu epidemic is already three times worse than last year and showing no signs of letting up any time soon.

Three additional flu deaths were reported Monday in Dallas County, and officials say the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.