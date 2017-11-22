Jerry Jones Not Suing NFL Partners: Report

NBC 5’s Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones had a change of heart when it came to his dealings with league owners. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not sue fellow National Football League owners to try to block Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension, according to a report.

"I told the committee that I was standing down on legal action because they wanted to get input from all of the owners," Jones told USA Today Sports.

Jones added that he wants all owners — not just the six on the compensation committee — to have a say in negotiations for the commissioner's annual pay.

After Sunday's 37-9 loss to Philadelphia, Jones said he wants "unprecedented accountability to the ownership" while suggesting a review of Goodell's power to punish players under the collective bargaining agreement.

Where Do the Cowboys Stand Now After Loss to Eagles?

NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs and the Original 88 Drew Pearson take a closer look at where the Cowboys stand now going into the Thanksgiving game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

Jones had sent letters to the league suggesting he was threatening to sue. The compensation committee responded by asking Jones to stop, saying his conduct was hurting the NFL.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs said it's likely Jones will argue for owners to wait on Goodell's contract when the owners meet Dec. 13 in Dallas.