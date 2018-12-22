Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc. is recalling more than 160,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products because it could be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The affected raw ground turkey was produced Oct. 22 and 23 have the established number "EST. P-579" inside the USDA logo or on the side of the packaging tray. The meat was shipped to retailers nationwide.

Click here to view the list of affected products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan state public health and agriculture partners are collaborating to monitor 216 case-patients in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

There was a recall of raw ground turkey products associated with a Salmonella outbreak in mid-November.