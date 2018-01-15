Jason's Deli Confirms Data Breach, Including 71 Texas Locations

FILE - In this June 15, 2017 file photo, credit cards are seen in Haverhill, Mass.

After sending out a warning last month, Jason's Deli now confirms criminals gained access to its point-of-sales terminals inside restaurants, putting approximately 2 million customer's credit card information at risk.

The restaurant company was notified in December that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web."

Jason's Deli says they immediately went into action, including a threat response team, forensic experts and law enforcement.

Investigators now say the criminals deployed RAM-scraping malware on the point-of-sale terminals at various corporate-owned Jason's Deli restaurants starting June 8, 2017.

Jason's Deli says the security breach has been contained, and has been disabled in all of the locations where it was discovered.

As many as two million credit card numbers may have been impacted.

Jason's Deli released a list of potentially affected stores, 71 of which are located in Texas.

4021 Beltline Rd., Addison, TX

906 W McDermott Dr., Allen, TX

951 W Interstate 20, Arlington, TX

780 Road to Six Flags St. East, Arlington, TX

13729 Research 800, Austin, TX

9600 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX

3300 Bee Cave Rd., Austin, TX

10225 Research Blvd, Austin, TX

1000 E 41st St., Suite 940, Austin, TX

4555 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX

112 Gateway St., Beaumont, TX

535 Dowlen Rd., Beaumont, TX

2200 Airport Fwy., Bedford, TX

905 N Hwy 67, Ste 400, Cedar Hill, TX

1460 Texas Ave., College Station, TX

10220 Technology Blvd., Dallas, TX

1409 Main St., Dallas, TX

18111 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas, TX

7412 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX

9100 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX

5400 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX

6020 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, TX

9517 Sage Meadow Trail, Fort Worth, TX

6244 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX

2217 Midtown Ln., Fort Worth, TX

5100 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth, TX

8520 Hwy 12, Frisco, TX

5845 El Dorado Pkwy., Frisco, TX

1270 William D Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX

10321 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX

5860 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX

2530 University Blvd., Houston, TX

2611 S Sheperd Square, Houston, TX

10915 Farm to Market 1960, Houston, TX

14604 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX

5403 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX

7010 Hwy 6, Houston, TX

11081 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX

11120 Northwest Fwy., Houston, TX

1200 Smith Street, Houston, TX

901 McKinney Street, Houston, TX

12625 East Freeway, Houston, TX

19755 U.S. 59 Frontage Rd N, Humble, TX

7707 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX

21953 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX

3213 E Central Texas Expy., Killeen, TX

1275 Kingwood Dr., Kingwood, TX

2755 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX

742 Hebron Pkwy., Lewisville, TX

4001 S Loop 289, Lubbock, TX

1718 N Hwy 287, Mansfield, TX

1681 N Central Expy., McKinney, TX

1725 N Town East Blvd., Mesquite, TX

8517 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX

3905 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX

9517 Broadway St, Ste 117, Pearland, TX

925 N Central Expy., Plano, TX

4801 W Parker Rd., Plano, TX

170 Central Mall, Port Arthur, TX

101 S Coit Rd., Richardson, TX

1520 North Hwy 377, Roanoke, TX

117 Louis Henna Blvd., Round Rock, TX

5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100, Rowlett, TX

15275 SW Fwy., Sugar Land, TX

3036 South 31st St., Temple, TX

2700 Richmond Rd, Ste 16., Texarkana, TX

22424 Tomball Pkwy., Tomball, TX

4913 S Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX

4302 West Waco Dr., Waco, TX

541 W Bay Area Blvd., Webster, TX

1340 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX

You can view the entire list of stores by clicking here.

Jason's Deli recommends that customers determine if they have visited any of the impacted stores, then review credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized charges.

Jason's Deli says if you do discover unauthorized charges, first contact your credit or debit card company. Then contact the restaurant by emailing customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or you can call 409-838-1796.

