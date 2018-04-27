Jason Witten's Impact in NTX Extends Far Beyond the Field

Word of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten’s possible retirement from the NFL has many reflecting on his influence on and off the field.

During his 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Witten’s “SCORE” foundation has made a substantial impact on domestic violence organizations like the nonprofit Denton County Friends of the Family.

“He’s investing in the safety, the hope, the healing and the justice of these kiddos,” said Randi Skinner, director of marketing and development.

The organization provides a safe haven to women and children fleeing domestic violence at home.

Annual donations from Witten's foundation places a full-time, trained male mentor at the shelter.

"I think that's great. It's amazing that he would do such a thing like that because, I mean it’s really beneficial for the kids to have someone with a position like this at the shelter,” said Adrian Fears, the shelter’s male mentor.

Witten experienced domestic violence as a child and has said he gives back so that others don't suffer like he did growing up.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence can call Denton County Friends of the Family’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 940-382-7273 or 800-572-4031. Its outreach center is located at 4845 S. Interstate 35 E. Suite 200 in Corinth.