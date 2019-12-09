Janitor Killed at Dickies Arena, Crushed by Mechanical Gate

Juan Carlos Julian Jr., was killed Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, when he was crushed in a mechanical gate at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena. OSHA is investigating.

A janitor at Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena was killed Saturday when a mechanical gate closed and crushed him.

The employee has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 24-year-old Juan Carlos Julian Jr. The medical examiner said Julian died by traumatic asphyxia due to entrapment in an electric gate.

Julian was employed by a third-party contractor for the arena.

"Trail Drive Management Corp. is deeply saddened by the death of Juan Carlos Julian, Jr., following a tragic accident that occurred at the arena in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 7. We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Julian’s family, friends and co-workers," representatives with Trail Drive Management said. "Mr. Julian was employed by Service First Janitorial, a third-party service provider. Safety is a top priority at the arena, and Trail Drive Management Corp. is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the specifics of the incident."

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisconsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the officer with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has an open and ongoing investigation into the death.