Janitor Killed at Dickies Arena, Crushed by Mechanical Gate

A janitor at Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena was killed Saturday when a mechanical gate closed and crushed him.
The employee has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 24-year-old Juan Carlos Julian Jr. The medical examiner said Julian died by traumatic asphyxia due to entrapment in an electric gate.
Julian was employed by a third-party contractor for the arena.
"Trail Drive Management Corp. is deeply saddened by the death of Juan Carlos Julian, Jr., following a tragic accident that occurred at the arena in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 7. We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Julian’s family, friends and co-workers," representatives with Trail Drive Management said. "Mr. Julian was employed by Service First Janitorial, a third-party service provider. Safety is a top priority at the arena, and Trail Drive Management Corp. is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the specifics of the incident."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has an open and ongoing investigation into the death.