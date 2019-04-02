Jailer Turns Self in for 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Inmate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Jailer Turns Self in for 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Inmate

Rebecca Ruth Anderson worked for the Hood County Sheriff's Office from March 2017 to July 2018

By Chris Blake

Published 15 minutes ago

    Hood County Sheriff's Office
    Rebecca Ruth Anderson mugshot, Friday, March 22, 2019.

    A jailer at the Hood County Sheriff's Office turned herself in in late March for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the sheriff's office says.

    Rebecca Ruth Anderson, 23, worked as a jailer at the sheriff's office from March 2017 to July 2018, according to a Tuesday statement.

    "I am very disappointed over this situation and expect more from my employees. I do not tolerate employees that break the law and requested the Texas Rangers investigate the allegation that was brought to my attention," Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. "As an elected official, I try to be transparent as possible and let the public know what is going on at the Hood County Sheriff's Office."

    Anderson turned herself in March 22 after a warrant was issued for violating the rights of a person in custody, which is a state jail felony and carries a bond of $5,000.

