Crashed 18-Wheeler Spills Chicken on I-20 in Arlington

A portion of Interstate 20 was blocked Tuesday morning in Arlington after an 18-wheeler jackknifed and rolled over, scattering boxes of chicken, officials say. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A portion of Interstate 20 was blocked Tuesday morning in Arlington after an 18-wheeler ran off the road and rolled over, scattering boxes of chicken, officials say.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. along westbound I-20 at New York Avenue. Only the left lane was open for traffic, which quickly began to build and extend toward Texas 360, according to traffic reports.

Weather Alert Heat Advisory Extended Through Tuesday

It's not clear what caused the truck to crash. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Arlington police have not provided an estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

Alternate routes include using Mayfield Road, Arborbrook Boulevard or Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard.

Check back and update this page for the latest update.