JPS Hospital to Have 5 Completely Refurbished Elevators by January

Tarrant County voters will decide in November whether to approve an $800 million bond issue to improve John Peter Smith Hospital, more than double its mental health beds, and add four new community hospitals around the county, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

JPS Hospital in Fort Worth says five completely refurbished elevators will be installed at the hospital by January.

Brake failure was blamed for an accident that severely injured a nurse at the hospital earlier this year, according to a report released by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the agency responsible for regulating elevators in Texas.

After the accident, JPS terminated its contract with ThyssenKrupp, also known as TKE. They then entered into a five-year agreement with SW Elevators Inc.

JPS says the five refurbished elevators is a huge undertaking and is being made possible by Southwest Elevator.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

Hospital officials said Southwest is overseeing all of the elevator modernization program and that the company is moving forward ahead of schedule.

Work on elevators in the main parking garage is currently underway, and work is expected to begin on elevators 29, 30 and 31 on August 5.

JPS said a modernization can take anywhere from 12-16 weeks or more, depending on labor and parts.