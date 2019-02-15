JPS Hospital Considers Elevator Maintenance Contract After Critical Injury - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
JPS Hospital Considers Elevator Maintenance Contract After Critical Injury

Published 11 minutes ago

    Officials at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the maintenance contract on their elevators.

    The update comes after an employee was critically injured when she was crushed by an elevator between the 10th and 11th floors.

    Since the Jan. 20 incident, the hospital and the company contracted to maintain the elevators, thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation, have traded letters back and forth -- both pointing the finger at the other.

    On Wednesday, thyssenkrupp said the hospital has kept them in the dark on the details of the incident and that all of the elevators at JPS have passed inspection within the last year. JPS said Thursday thyssenkrupp has a "disregard for urgency," continues to have issues with their elevators and that they do not believe the company appreciates "the severity and the breadth of the hardship your elevators are causing at JPS."

    This story will be updated at the conclusion of the news conference.

