The update comes after an employee was critically injured when she was crushed by an elevator between the 10th and 11th floors.

Since the Jan. 20 incident, the hospital and the company contracted to maintain the elevators, thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation, have traded letters back and forth -- both pointing the finger at the other.

On Wednesday, thyssenkrupp said the hospital has kept them in the dark on the details of the incident and that all of the elevators at JPS have passed inspection within the last year. JPS said Thursday thyssenkrupp has a "disregard for urgency," continues to have issues with their elevators and that they do not believe the company appreciates "the severity and the breadth of the hardship your elevators are causing at JPS."

