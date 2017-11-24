Here are 10 thoughts on the Cowboys’ 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.
- Jerry Jones addressing the team after a game, especially a loss, always usurps some power from Jason Garrett because it makes the players question who’s really in charge.
- The offense is broken, and Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan have no idea how to fix it.
- Anthony Brown is struggling at cornerback, giving up TD passes and collecting penalties. He’s allowed five touchdown passes this season, and collected nine penalties - five for pass interference and four for holding - Is Chido Awuzie a better option?
- The Cowboys haven’t lost four games by 20 points or more in the same season since 2004, when Bill Parcells was the man in charge.
- The Cowboys have been outscored 60-6 in the third quarter in the last three losses.
- The defense is doing what it’s designed to do in a lot of ways but it can’t hold up under the lack of offensive production.
- It has been 22 years since the Cowboys had consecutive double digit win seasons.
- Tyron Smith’s holding penalty negating a 34-yard touchdown run by Dak Prescott was one of the season’s biggest plays.
- Look how many plays the Chargers made Thursday - eight completions of 20 yards or more - and look at how many the Cowboys made, and it’s easy to see why they lost.
- Don’t look at rushing yards, all you need to know is opponents don’t adjust a single aspect of their defense based on Alfred Morris or Rod Smith.
Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago