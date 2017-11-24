JJT: 10 Thoughts on the Cowboys' 28-6 Loss to the Los Angeles Chargers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
JJT: 10 Thoughts on the Cowboys' 28-6 Loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

By Jean-Jacques Taylor

    Here are 10 thoughts on the Cowboys’ 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.

     

    1. Jerry Jones addressing the team after a game, especially a loss, always usurps some power from Jason Garrett because it makes the players question who’s really in charge.
    2. The offense is broken, and Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan have no idea how to fix it.
    3. Anthony Brown is struggling at cornerback, giving up TD passes and collecting penalties. He’s allowed five touchdown passes this season, and collected nine penalties - five for pass interference and four for holding - Is Chido Awuzie a better option?
    4. The Cowboys haven’t lost four games by 20 points or more in the same season since 2004, when Bill Parcells was the man in charge.
    5. The Cowboys have been outscored 60-6 in the third quarter in the last three losses.
    6. The defense is doing what it’s designed to do in a lot of ways but it can’t hold up under the lack of offensive production.
    7. It has been 22 years since the Cowboys had consecutive double digit win seasons.
    8. Tyron Smith’s holding penalty negating a 34-yard touchdown run by Dak Prescott was one of the season’s biggest plays.
    9. Look how many plays the Chargers made Thursday - eight completions of 20 yards or more - and look at how many the Cowboys made, and it’s easy to see why they lost.
    10. Don’t look at rushing yards, all you need to know is opponents don’t adjust a single aspect of their defense based on Alfred Morris or Rod Smith.

