Revelations from the recent release of the "JFK records" was the topic of discussion at the Sixth Floor Museum on Saturday.

The event brought together best-selling authors Larry Sabato and Philip Shenon.

Raw Video: JFK Records Topic of Discussion at Sixth Floor Museum

It's the first "organized discussion" at the site where JFK was assassinated, since the release of the records.

Both speakers agreed, there are still many more secrets that need to be uncovered.