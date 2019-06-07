It's a Girl! Dallas Zoo Reveals Gender and Name of New Baby Hippo - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
It's a Girl! Dallas Zoo Reveals Gender and Name of New Baby Hippo

Published 9 minutes ago

    The Dallas Zoo can now say with certainty, it's a girl.

    The zoo revealed the gender and name of its new baby hippo Friday.

    Zookeepers call the calf "Adanna" (pronounced uh-donna) -- which means "father's daughter" in the Nigerian Igbo language.

    The name is a tribute to the calf's father, Adhama, who died suddenly last fall. The zoo said his cause of death was heart-related complications from a viral infection.

    "Adanna" is three weeks old, the Nile hippopotamus was born May 14.

    She's stayed very close to her mom, so it took a while for the zoo to confirm her gender.

    Adanna and her mother, Boipelo, made their public debut last Saturday and have become a crowd favorite at the Simmons Hippo Outpost.

      

