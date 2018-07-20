It's a Girl! Dallas Zoo Confirms Baby Gorilla's Gender, Name - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

It's a Girl! Dallas Zoo Confirms Baby Gorilla's Gender, Name

The baby gorilla was born late last month at The Dallas Zoo

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    It's a Girl! Dallas Zoo Confirms Baby Gorilla's Gender, Name
    The Dallas Zoo

    It's a girl! The Dallas Zoo's first baby gorilla to be born in 20 years has been named.

    Born on June 25, 2018 to mom Hope and dad Subira, Saambili is named after a female gorilla caretaker, Aldegonde Saambili, who works for Dallas Zoo’s conservation partner, GRACE (Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center), in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    “It’s taken the Dallas Zoo 20 years to welcome a baby gorilla and we wanted her name to have real meaning,” said Keith Zdrojewski, Dallas Zoo’s Curator of Primates and Carnivores. “GRACE is so close to my heart; the caretakers there are some of the most selfless people I’ve ever met.

    In the weeks since Saambili was born, zookeepers gave Hope and her newborn space and time to bond, which is why the baby's and name wasn't revealed until now.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices