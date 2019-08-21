'It's Your Mother, Come Out': Mom Helps Dallas Police Coax Barricaded Man Out of Pleasant Grove Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

'It's Your Mother, Come Out': Mom Helps Dallas Police Coax Barricaded Man Out of Pleasant Grove Home

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'It's Your Mother!': Mom Helps Police Coax Barricaded Man

    A man who barricaded himself inside a home apparently need to be coaxed out by his mother after she showed up on the scene in Pleasant Grove and got on the police microphone Tuesday afternoon. (Published 55 minutes ago)

    A mother showed up to aid Dallas police in a barricaded persons call involving her son Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Grove. Apparently the mom's calls helped.

    It started at about 4:35 p.m. when Dallas police chased the man in a stolen vehicle, police said. He bailed out of the car and went inside a home in the 9600 block of Paramount Avenue, police said.

    The man's mom came to aid police in coaxing him out of the house. She took off her high heels and police gave her the mic.

    "Hey, it's your mother, come out. Come on. Come on out! Hello! Hey!" she said in the mic.

    It's unclear whether the man was arrested. No injuries were reported.

    A mom showed up to the scene to aid Dallas police in a barricaded person call involving her son on Aug. 20, 2019.
    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices