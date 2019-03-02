It's Texas Independence Day! Test Your Inner Texan - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

It's Texas Independence Day! Test Your Inner Texan

Take our Independence Day quiz below

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Texans Celebrate Texas Independence Day at the Alamo

    Texans gathered in front of the iconic Alamo for one of many celebrations across the state Thursday, March 2, 2017, the 181st anniversary of the day Texas declared it's independence. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

    A handwritten document proclaiming Texas was freeing itself from rule by Mexico is 183-years-old Saturday.

    It was March 2, 1836, now recognized as Texas Independence Day, when historians believe the original and five copies of the declaration were made and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

    With the creation of the revolutionary document, settlers broke away from Mexico to create the Republic of Texas.

    The new republic was led by interim-President David G. Burnet until the election of President Sam Houston later that year.

    Only the original document remains.

    Texas remained a republic for nine years until being annexed by the United States 1845, making the Lone Star State the 28th state admitted to the Union.

    Texas Independence Day Quiz

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices