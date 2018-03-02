Texans gathered in front of the iconic Alamo for one of many celebrations across the state Thursday, March 2, 2017, the 181st anniversary of the day Texas declared it's independence. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

Texans Gather at the Alamo to Celebrate Texas Independence Day (Raw Video)

A handwritten document proclaiming Texas was freeing itself from rule by Mexico is 182 years old Thursday.

It was March 2, 1836, Texas Independence Day, when historians believe the original and five copies of the declaration were made and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

With the creation of the revolutionary document, settlers broke away from Mexico to create the Republic of Texas.

The new republic was led by interim-President David G. Burnet until the election of President Sam Houston later that year.

Only the original document remains.

Texas remained a republic for nine years until being annexed by the United States 1845, making the Lone Star State the 28th state admitted to the Union.

