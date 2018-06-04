It's Official, Warren Buffett Buys Ebby Halliday Companies

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett is buying another legend – Dallas’ Ebby Halliday Companies. The acquisition was announced Monday at an Ebby Halliday company-wide meeting. Buffett’s HomeServices of America, which is an affiliate of his Berkshire Hathaway holding company, will acquire all three of Ebby’s real estate brands: Ebby Halliday, Dave Perry-Miller and Williams Trew Real Estate, Monday, May 21, 2018.

We first told you legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett was buying another legend – Dallas’ Ebby Halliday Companies in May, now it's official. The acquisition was announced Monday.

Buffett’s HomeServices of America, which is an affiliate of his Berkshire Hathaway holding company, acquired all three of Ebby’s real estate brands: Ebby Halliday, Dave Perry-Miller and Williams Trew Real Estate.

With the acquisition of the Ebby Halliday portfolio, HomeServices has nearly 42,500 real estate professionals operating in nearly 900 offices across 30 states, including Dallas-based Allie Beth Allman & Associates, which was acquired in 2015.



The Ebby Halliday companies will all continue to operate under their current brand names and Mary Frances Burleson will continue as the president and CEO of Ebby Halliday, according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not discolsed.

The New Woman Leading the Ebby Halliday Empire

Even though Ebby Halliday died almost three years ago, her reputation in real estate continues to stand strong in North Texas. There is now a new woman leading the company. NBC 5's Brian Curtis sits down with Mary Frances Burleson to talk about the DFW housing market and the legacy Ebby left behind. (Published Monday, May 21, 2018)

Ebby Halliday is one of the largest players in the DFW real estate market. The company had sales volume of more than $8 billion in 2017. It ranks 12th in the nation in sales volume.

The Ebby Halliday name is synonymous with real estate in North Texas. The company was founded in 1945 by Ebby Halliday herself. The onetime salesperson in a downtown Dallas department store went from selling “hats to houses.” The rest was history.

Halliday built her business from a one-woman office to a real estate powerhouse. Halliday died in 2015 at the age of 104.

Also announced Monday is the formation of the Ebby Halliday Foundation. Building on a lifetime of service by the foundation’s namesake and the simple saying she lived by, "Do something for someone every day," the nonprofit organization will continue Ebby’s legacy of service to North Texas.