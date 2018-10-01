An Italy police officer is recovering from a non life-threatening injury after being hit by a car along Interstate 35E.

According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 7 a.m. the officer was clearing crash debris from the highway about two miles south of Forreston in Ellis County when the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup went into a skid and struck the officer.

The officer's patrol car, which was nearby, was stopped with lights activated, DPS said, and other drivers had been slowing as they approached the area.

The officer was transported to Dallas Methodist Hospital for treatment; the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The DPS said the investigation is on-going and revealed no other information.