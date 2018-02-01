Italy ISD Closes Due to Flu Activity

Leaders at Italy I.S.D. have decided to cancel classes for two days due to high flu activity.

Classes will be cancelled Thursday February 1st and Friday February 2nd. The district had a previously scheduled district holiday on Monday February 5th.

Classes will resume on Tuesday February 6th.

The district has two schools that this closure will impact, Stafford Elementary School and Italy High School.

Any and all regular scheduled after school activities will still take place as scheduled.



District officials say cleaning crews will be called in to clean the schools.

