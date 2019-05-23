Italian Restaurant, Mortgage Company Total Loss After Fire Rips Through Building

Ruggeri's Italian Restaurant and the offices of Fairway Mortgage Company in Colleyville are a total loss after a large fire ripped through the building Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019.

Firefighters were called to the 32 Village Lane in Colleyville just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

Colleyville, Grapevine, Hurst, Bedford, Keller and Southlake fire departments all responded to the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.

People inside the building at the time say fire alarms never went off. They also tell NBC 5 that a new tar roof was being installed on the building and may have caused the fire, but so far we have not heard from fire investigators on an exact cause.