Why Was it 99° Overnight in Two North Texas Cities?

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    One North Texas City heated up overnight to nearly 100 degrees after a rare weather event. A heat burst from a dying thunderstorm surged temperatures in Stephens and Eastland Counties very early Sunday morning.

    The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said as the storms that marched in from West Texas died out, cool air plunged downward, compressed and began to heat. The result was a period of surging temperatures and gusty winds.

    Temperatures at the Stephens County Airport in Breckenridge went from the mid-80's at 11 p.m. to 99 degrees at 1:30 a.m. Winds also picked up reaching 47 miles per hour at the height of the heat burst. In nearby Eastland County at the municipal airport, temperatures went from the upper 70's to 96 degrees in just a few hours.

    During the heat burst, humidity values also plummted below twenty percent.

