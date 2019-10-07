It Feels Like Fall: High of 75

A cold front has ushered in the coolest temperatures of the season. North Texans are starting their Monday morning in the low 60s and upper 50s.
Photo credit: NBC 5 News
This is a huge drop from the record high reading DFW Airport recorded Sunday. 97 degrees was the afternoon high yesterday. The first six days of October the high reached 90 degrees or higher.
Photo credit: NBC 5 News
The normal high for this time of year is 81 degrees. The high today will be 75 degrees with a northeast wind around 20 mph. This taste of fall will be brief. A warm up is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will approach 90 degrees.
A strong cold front will bring another drop in temperatures by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.