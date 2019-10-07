It Feels Like Fall: High of 75

A cold front has ushered in the coolest temperatures of the season. North Texans are starting their Monday morning in the low 60s and upper 50s.

This is a huge drop from the record high reading DFW Airport recorded Sunday. 97 degrees was the afternoon high yesterday. The first six days of October the high reached 90 degrees or higher.

The normal high for this time of year is 81 degrees. The high today will be 75 degrees with a northeast wind around 20 mph. This taste of fall will be brief. A warm up is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will approach 90 degrees.

A strong cold front will bring another drop in temperatures by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible.

