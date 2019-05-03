Islamic Center of Irving Security Guard Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child: Warrant - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Islamic Center of Irving Security Guard Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child: Warrant

The assault took place at the Islamic center, according to the arrest warrant

Published 11 minutes ago

    Irving City Jail
    Police say Syed Humzah Hashmi, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

    A security guard at the Islamic Center of Irving has been arrested.

    According to the arrest warrant, the young male victim said the assaults took place at the Islamic center from August 2016 through June 2017.

    Hashmi bonded out of the Irving City Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000.

    The investigation is on-going, but police believe Hashmi was acting alone and at this time, only one victim has been identified.

    Any parent who feels their child may have had an inappropriate interaction with the suspect should call the Irving Police Department.

