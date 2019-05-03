Police say Syed Humzah Hashmi, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A security guard at the Islamic Center of Irving has been arrested.

Police say Syed Humzah Hashmi, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant, the young male victim said the assaults took place at the Islamic center from August 2016 through June 2017.

Hashmi bonded out of the Irving City Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation is on-going, but police believe Hashmi was acting alone and at this time, only one victim has been identified.

Any parent who feels their child may have had an inappropriate interaction with the suspect should call the Irving Police Department.