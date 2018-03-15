NBC 5 viewer Shawn Sherman captured video of a meteor in the sky while he was driving Tuesday on Preston Road in Plano. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

One quickly learns to “never say never” when forecasting North Texas weather. However, it’s looking more and more unlikely that DFW will get another freeze this season.

Sure, some outlying areas will probably get close again (like we saw Wednesday morning), but the forecast is showing a significant warming trend the next several days. In addition, we’re now passed the date for the average last freeze at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on March 12.

Again, it’s still possible some outlying areas could flirt with 32, especially farther north. However, it’s unlikely at D/FW since the airport thermometer often runs a few degrees warmer than outlying areas.

The last time D/FW recorded a freeze was Feb. 12. If this date stands as the last freeze (which it looks like it will) it will be the 5th earliest last freeze. As for the top spot for the earliest last freeze in DFW...that was last year on Jan. 8, 2017.

The latest freeze on record for DFW occurred on April 13 (1957 and 1997). For more information on earliest and latest freezes in DFW: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/d32dates

