A woman who recorded video in the moments after an off-duty police officer fatally shot Botham Jean has raised more than $30,000 in contributions after she said publicizing her evidence led to her being threatened and fired.

But legal experts say her fundraising could undercut her credibility as a witness in the murder trial of the now-fired officer, Amber Guyger, and the federal civil trial against Guyger and the city of Dallas.

Ronnie Babbs, 29, recorded her video in a stairwell down the hall from Jean’s apartment as paramedics rushed him down the hallway on a gurney. The video shows Guyger, still in uniform, frantically pacing the same hallway while she was on the phone.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified