Is a Witness in the Botham Jean Case Less Credible After Raising $30K on GoFundMe?

Ronnie Babbs recorded video of Amber Guyger frantically pacing a hallway while on the phone

By Jennifer Emily - The Dallas Morning News

Published 33 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, left, and Botham Jean, right.

    A woman who recorded video in the moments after an off-duty police officer fatally shot Botham Jean has raised more than $30,000 in contributions after she said publicizing her evidence led to her being threatened and fired.

    But legal experts say her fundraising could undercut her credibility as a witness in the murder trial of the now-fired officer, Amber Guyger, and the federal civil trial against Guyger and the city of Dallas.

    Ronnie Babbs, 29, recorded her video in a stairwell down the hall from Jean’s apartment as paramedics rushed him down the hallway on a gurney. The video shows Guyger, still in uniform, frantically pacing the same hallway while she was on the phone.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

