FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, investor Warren Buffett gestures on stage at a national conference sponsored by the Purpose Built Communities group that Buffett supports, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett has made it known he's shopping for a business to buy. Now some analysts are speculating that it could be Southwest Airlines.

The talk of a potential bid on the Dallas-based airline by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway appeared on Twitter with a mention by StockTradersNET, which called the speculation "unconfirmed." It also circulated on Wall Street insider websites. The chatter caused Southwest Airlines' stock to jump the most in a month on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the takeover talk in a statement — but declined to say whether it had merit.

