Is Warren Buffett Interested in Buying Southwest Airlines? Wall Street Thinks He Might Be - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Is Warren Buffett Interested in Buying Southwest Airlines? Wall Street Thinks He Might Be

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the second-largest shareholder in Southwest Airlines

By Melissa Repko - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, investor Warren Buffett gestures on stage at a national conference sponsored by the Purpose Built Communities group that Buffett supports, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

    Famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett has made it known he's shopping for a business to buy. Now some analysts are speculating that it could be Southwest Airlines.

    The talk of a potential bid on the Dallas-based airline by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway appeared on Twitter with a mention by StockTradersNET, which called the speculation "unconfirmed." It also circulated on Wall Street insider websites. The chatter caused Southwest Airlines' stock to jump the most in a month on Thursday.

    Southwest Airlines acknowledged the takeover talk in a statement — but declined to say whether it had merit.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

